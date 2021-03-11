After a successful first season, Shark Tank India will be back with a second season very soon!

The first season was a short one with about 35 episodes. It was presented by Rannvijay Singha with Ashneer Grover, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, Anupam Mittal and Ghazal Alagh as the Sharks. In each of the episodes, five of the judges were present at a time.

Last season, the Sharks had invested about Rs 42 crore. About 85,000 applications had been received.

The makers have announced the new season with a cool video on social media. The registrations for the entrepreneurs in making are open now. They can go and register on the SonyLIV app. It would be interesting to see who will join the show as the new Shark!