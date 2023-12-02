Sharon Stone praises Ranveer

IANS

Ranveer also received word of praise from Hollywood star Sharon Stone. “I had the exciting pleasure of meeting Ranveer before we came in here, and what a great guy,” said Stone. Stone emphasised Ranveer’s lifelong passion for acting, a dream he has cherished since childhood.

Stone added: “Ranveer Singh is a world renowned Bollywood star and a style icon. He is the recipient of several awards, including five Filmfare Awards. Since his breakthrough, as you have seen, he is a master of transformation, immersing himself in a myriad of characters that have showcased his exceptional range as an actor.”

Stone further said: “Whether it’s his charismatic and endearing Bitoo Sharma in Band Baaja Baraat, the ferocious and vengeful Khilji in Padmaavat or the buoyant and inspiring rapper Murad in Gully Boy, all of which he won Best Actor award for, Ranveer breathes life into every role. After his role in Gully Boy, he launched his own records demonstrating that he is truly an all-round creative genius. It gives me genuine pleasure to welcome him to the stage to receive yet another prestigious award.”

