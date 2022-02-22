Sharvari credits Madhuri Dixit for inspiring her to learn Kathak

Sharvari has just started taking Kathak lessons and she credits her on-screen icon Madhuri Dixit for inspiring her to learn the dance form.

The actress, who was recently seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2, says, “I’ve always been in awe of Madhuri Dixit ji, she’s been a huge inspiration for me always wanting to learn Kathak.”

Interestingly, both Madhuri and Sharvari hail from Maharashtra and Sharvari has always been a fan of the superstar, who had ruled the silver screen in the late 80s and all of 90s! Sharvari adds, “Unfortunately, I started just recently after so many years of wanting to learn Kathak. But every time I would see maam’s songs or even snippets on Instagram or dance shows, I would Google Kathak teachers to start learning. She’s been my idol and I hope I get to dance next to her someday! It would be an honour.”—TMS