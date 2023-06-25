Shashank Arora shines in the trailer of Neeyat

Actor Shashank Arora has made a strong impression with the trailer of his upcoming film, Neeyat. The murder mystery stars Vidya Balan, Ram Kapoor, Neeraj Kabi, Rahul Bose, and Prajakta Koli, along with Shashank.

Shashank plays Ram’s stepson in the film and is paired opposite Prajakta Koli. Shashank has starred in projects like Manto, Lipstick Under My Burkha, Made In Heaven, The Great Indian Murder, Tanaav, Songs Of The Scorpions, Titli, and Brahman Naman. After Neeyat, Shashank will next be seen in Made In Heaven 2.