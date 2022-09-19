Shaswat Tripathi says his on screen character has become a part of his life

Shaswat Tripathi is enjoying working in the show Swaran Ghar. The actor, who plays the role of Yug, feels, “My character has now become a part of me. Earlier, I couldn’t relate to it but gradually I found many similarities between us. And, I must add that Swaran Ghar is like no other show. It has a unique flavour that touches a chord in your heart.”

The show is high on emotion and drama with regards to both inter and intrapersonal relationships in a family. “The older generation has a very different perspective of life, for them family is everything. They weren’t exposed to this blooming world, and life was simple. But today’s generation has much exposure and believes in a democratic approach, where we get to choose whatever we find suitable. But then that is also a curse because life gets difficult and the mind stumbles if we are not guided properly,” he explains.