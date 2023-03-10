She is excused

Singer Lady Gaga’s number Hold My Hand from the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack is nominated for Best Original Song at the ceremony but she will be unable to join the other shortlisted artistes at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theater due to scheduling conflicts with Joker: Folie a Deux, in which she plays Harley Quinn.

Oscars producer Glenn Weiss said during the Oscars Creative Team press conference, “We have great relationships with Lady Gaga and her camp (but) she’s in the middle of shooting a movie right now, and here we are honouring the movie industry and what it takes to make a movie.

“After a bunch of back and forth, it didn’t feel like she can get a performance to the calibre that we’re used to with her, that she’s used to and all that stuff.” “So, she is not going to perform on the show, however, this is all, from our point of view, about someone making a movie and us completely understanding that that’s what is priority in this business, especially when we are honouring movies.” —IANS