Reyhna Pandit says Lock Upp is a wake-up call for many reality shows

Ishqbaaaz actress Reyhna Pandit is enjoying watching her boyfriend and TV personality Zeeshan Khan in the reality show Lock Upp.

She says, “Lock Upp game is very good. It is successful and keeps the audience engaged every second. Until now I feel it’s the most genuine reality show. Not like other shows where you wonder why the contestant is being dragged even though they have nothing to offer. It’s a wake-up call for many reality shows.”

The actress known for featuring in shows like Jamai Raja, Ishqbaaaz and Manmohini among others is supporting her love.

She adds, “I enjoy watching Zeeshan, not only because he’s close to me but also being liked by the audience. He is super entertaining, straight forward and clear. I just hope he comes out as a winner. In fact reading about the feedback for his game on social media by his fans and audience is making me feel proud of him.” –IANS