Sheeba Akashdeep Sabir is back with Naagin 6. Here's a chit chat with the actress

What made you choose Naagin as your comeback show?

Naagin is a good show and a great way to get back into action.

How is your experience of working with Tejasswi Prakash?

I simply loved her in Bigg Boss and now in Naagin too. She is fun to work with.

How would you define Ekta Kapoor?

She is clear about her vision and knows the pulse of the audience very well. She is a powerhouse of talent.

Many people criticise a show like Naagin as they feel it’s regressive. What is your point of view?

Don’t know who these people are because you can’t deny the fact that it’s the most watched show on TV.

You have also signed a film with Sonu Sood titled Fateh. Tell us about your role in it.

I started interacting with Sonu during the lockdown and have never met such a selfless man. My part of the story in Fateh happens in Punjab and I play a simple hardworking Punjaban.

As an actor how do you see your overall journey?

I could’ve done more work and been more ambitious, but it’s never too late to do that. Right now, the time is good for the actors and I am looking ahead to some good work on OTT platform and films.

How does your husband Akashdeep Sabir help in your career?

He is a creative man himself, a second-generation film guy. So, he knows the pull of the craft and is very supportive in everything I do.

You are a yoga enthusiast too. How does that help?

Yes, I am a certified yoga instructor and fitness is my passion. It keeps my mind and body fit.

What is your greatest strength?

My greatest strength is my endless ability to pursue happiness. I look for happiness in all the little pleasures in my family, nature, and animals.