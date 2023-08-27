Shefali Shah calls 'Delhi Crime' one of those projects that happen once in a while

As Delhi Crime 2 clocks a year since its release, s Shefali Shah, who played the character of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi series, says the show is one of those projects that happen once in a while. She added, “The show’s treatment is so real. There’s no paraphernalia of what cops are normally depicted as in films. DC is as real as it gets. When I did DC 1, I had no idea where the show or the character Vartika would go.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Don’t test patience, Punjabis know how to fight back: Mann to Purohit
Did Haryana, Manipur Governors grill BJP govts on Nuh, ethni...
Gunman kills three Black people, himself in 'racially motivated' shooting at Florida store
The shooting happened just before 2 pm at a Dollar General n...
'Shiv Shakti' & 'Tiranga': PM names 2 Chandrayaan sites
Announces Aug 23 as ‘National Space Day’
Centre imposes 20% duty on parboiled rice exports
Move seen as attempt to check rising prices