Shefali Shah, Vir Das, Jim Sarbh bag International Emmy Awards nominations

Actors Shefali Shah, Vir Das and Jim Sarbh have bagged nominations at the International Emmy Awards 2023. Shah has been nominated for ‘Best Performance by an Actress’ for her role in the series Delhi Crime Season 2. She is competing with Connie Nielsen from Denmark, Billie Piper from the UK, and Karla Souza from Mexico.
Vir Das bagged a nomination for his comedy special Vir Das: Landing, which premiered on the OTT platform Netflix. He is competing with Le Flambeau from France, El Encargado from Argentina, and Derry Girls Season 3 from the UK. Jim Sarb is nominated for ‘Best Performance by an Actor’ for his role in Rocket Boys. He will be competing against Ustavo Bassani from Argentina, Martin Freeman from the UK, and Jonas Karlsson from Sweden.
Shefali Shah shared her reaction on Instagram, “I still can’t believe it. I feel so honoured to be nominated at the International Emmys alongside such esteemed artistes. This one is really special and moreso because it is for a character I am very very close to, Vartika Chaturvedi, and for my favourite show #DelhiCrime2.”
Vir Das also shared a post on Instagram, “What!!!!!! I got nominated for an Emmy award for best comedy, my second iEmmy nomination. To everyone who worked on this show Vir Das Landing, I am so proud of you and so grateful.” Jim Sarbh wrote, “I was having quite a weird few days, and then all the pieces wrapped up neatly and I heaved a huge sigh of relief, played a game of sweaty basketball, cycled home in the cold sweet rain, went in for a shower, and came out to all these messages and calls. I was an hour late to watch Dirty Harry with a neighbour, so I ran up, told him about the nomination, and then we proceeded to watch the movie. Honoured to be nominated…I loved playing Dr Bhabha. Rocket Boys is deeply etched in my mind and heart.”
Earlier, it was announced that producer Ektaa R Kapoor would be felicitated with the Directorate Award at the upcoming International Emmy Awards ceremony. The special award will be given to Ektaa on November 20 in New York.
