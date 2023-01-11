Shefali Sharma shares ways to deal with mental stress

Shefali Sharma is known for roles in shows like Bani: Ishq Da Kalma and Sanjog. She recently had a heart-to-heart talk about mental health. She said, “I haven’t faced severe mental health issues yet, but I can understand how tough it can be.”

She added, “We all go through highs and lows in our lives, and so have I. But I am fortunate to be a part of an institution called ISKCON and it helps in relieving all my tensions and stress. Anyone going through a bad mental phase should speak up and not keep things inside. An expert can be handy. Also, reading scripture helps, and awareness programmes to deal with mental illness should be promoted.”