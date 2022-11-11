Shehnaaz Gill excited to host chat show 'Desi Vibes'

After making a Punjabi debut with Honsla Rakh and singing a few songs, Shehnaaz Gill has added another feather to her cap. Shehnaaz’s latest interest is hosting as she brings her new chat show — Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill. And her first guest is actor Rajkummar Rao. A video on social media has gone viral where Shehnaaz announced her talk show. Moreover, the BB13 star was also seen posing with Rajkummar, who inaugurated the show. Rajkummar is currently promoting his upcoming movie, Monica, O My Darling.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss-fame Shehnaaz is also going to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She will also share screen space with Riteish Deshmukh, John Abraham and Nora Fatehi in 100%.