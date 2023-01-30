Shehnaaz Gill gets a great b’day gift

Shehnaaz Gill, who will be seen making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, turned a year older on Friday and shared a video on her Instagram handle. She wrote: “A year older…Happy birthday to me! #Blessed #Gratitude.” Taking to the comments section, producer Rhea Kapoor wrote, “Happy birthday to the happiest girl…Can’t wait for what’s to come.”

Shehnaaz responded: “Thank you so much producer sahiba.” It is speculated that Shehnaaz has signed a women-centric film with Rhea Kapoor, which will be directed by the latter’s husband Karan Boolani.