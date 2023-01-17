Shehnaaz Gill turns heads in Moon Rise video

Shehnaaz Gill has come a long way. The model-singer shot to fame with Bigg Boss. From making appearances at award shows to being cast in Salman Khan’s upcoming film to hosting her own talk show, she is going places.
The Honsla Rakh actress posted a video of hers in red thigh-high slit gown which is a BTS shot of her latest song Moon Rise with Guru Randhawa.
Shehnaaz captioned it as “Today’s mood”, which was a collaborative post with T-Series.
The song, Moon Rise, is penned by Guru Randhawa and is a part of his album, Man of the Moon.
