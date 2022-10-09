Shehnaaz Gill's father receives death threat

Shehnaaz Gill’s father Santokh Singh has received death threats from an anonymous person recently. During a telephonic conversation, the stranger threatened to kill Santokh before Diwali by breaking into his home. Santokh received this call when he was travelling from Punjab’s Beas to Tarn Taran.

This is not the first time that Santokh has received death threats. Last year on December 25, two strangers had attacked him. Santokh had stopped his car at a dhaba in Amritsar when the attackers started firing. Now, with fresh threats, the family has filed a police complaint.