Shehnaaz Gill's 'vahiyat' advice to Bhuvan Bam

The upcoming episode of Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill is going to be fun with Bhuvan Bam joining the ride. While the episode will drop today (February 20), Shehnaaz shared a few teaser videos on social media.

In one video, Shehnaaz is seen giving acting tips to Bhuvan. And while he listens to it intently, he shoots back at her saying it’s the most vahiyat piece of advice on acting that he’s ever received.

“Do well and perform in a way that it doesn’t look like acting,” she animatedly says. Bhuvan laughs and says that this is the worst advice that he’s ever received. “Duniya ki sabse vahiyat advice suni hai. Aisi acting karo jo dikhena,” he says, leaving Shehnaaz in splits.