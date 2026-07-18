Sheizaan Khan reveals how Siddhu brings attention to the silent responsibilities of married men

Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan brings to the forefront a lesser-discussed aspect of marriage by highlighting the silent emotional responsibilities that men often shoulder. As Siddhu finds himself torn between his mother, Durgawati (Indira Krishnan), and his wife, Sneha, he does everything he can to preserve peace while quietly carrying the emotional burden of balancing the two most important relationships in his life. Through Siddhu’s journey, the show sensitively portrays the unspoken struggles of men who often become the emotional anchor of their families, putting their own feelings aside to keep their loved ones together.

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Speaking about the track, Sheizaan Khan shares, “As Siddhu, one thing I have truly understood is that maintaining peace in a family is never easy, especially when it’s between the two women you love the most, your mother and your wife. We often talk about the compromises and adjustments women make after marriage, but I feel just like women, men too go through their own emotional struggles after marriage. They constantly try to balance both relationships without hurting either side, and that responsibility can sometimes come at the cost of their own happiness. Though I’m not married, I’ve seen a few of my friends navigate similar situations, and it isn’t easy at all. That’s what I really appreciate about our show, it beautifully brings attention to a side of marriage that isn’t spoken about often. I hope viewers connect with Siddhu’s journey and understand that sometimes, the peacemaker silently carries the heaviest emotional burden.”

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With Siddhu taking the first meaningful step towards bridging the gap between Sneha and Durgawati, the story is set to take an emotional turn. As the two women join hands for the upcoming election, with Sneha extending her support to Durgawati, it remains to be seen whether Siddhu’s unwavering efforts will finally heal old wounds and bring his family closer together.