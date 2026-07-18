DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Lifestyle / Sheizaan Khan reveals how Siddhu brings attention to the silent responsibilities of married men

Sheizaan Khan reveals how Siddhu brings attention to the silent responsibilities of married men

Actor Sheizaan Khan says Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan explores an often-overlooked side of marriage by highlighting the emotional responsibility men shoulder while balancing relationships with their mothers and wives.

article_Author
TNS
Updated At : 06:31 AM Jul 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
SHEIZAAN KHAN
Advertisement

Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan brings to the forefront a lesser-discussed aspect of marriage by highlighting the silent emotional responsibilities that men often shoulder. As Siddhu finds himself torn between his mother, Durgawati (Indira Krishnan), and his wife, Sneha, he does everything he can to preserve peace while quietly carrying the emotional burden of balancing the two most important relationships in his life. Through Siddhu’s journey, the show sensitively portrays the unspoken struggles of men who often become the emotional anchor of their families, putting their own feelings aside to keep their loved ones together.

Advertisement

Speaking about the track, Sheizaan Khan shares, “As Siddhu, one thing I have truly understood is that maintaining peace in a family is never easy, especially when it’s between the two women you love the most, your mother and your wife. We often talk about the compromises and adjustments women make after marriage, but I feel just like women, men too go through their own emotional struggles after marriage. They constantly try to balance both relationships without hurting either side, and that responsibility can sometimes come at the cost of their own happiness. Though I’m not married, I’ve seen a few of my friends navigate similar situations, and it isn’t easy at all. That’s what I really appreciate about our show, it beautifully brings attention to a side of marriage that isn’t spoken about often. I hope viewers connect with Siddhu’s journey and understand that sometimes, the peacemaker silently carries the heaviest emotional burden.”

Advertisement

With Siddhu taking the first meaningful step towards bridging the gap between Sneha and Durgawati, the story is set to take an emotional turn. As the two women join hands for the upcoming election, with Sneha extending her support to Durgawati, it remains to be seen whether Siddhu’s unwavering efforts will finally heal old wounds and bring his family closer together.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts