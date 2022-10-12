Sherni director Amit Masurkar roped in as a key jury member for ALT EFF 2022

Started in 2020 as a virtual festival, ALT EFF — All Living Things Environmental Film Festival is back this year with an exciting line-up of films from across the globe.

A still from Sherni

Started with the intent to promote and stir a conversation on nature, conservation and the environment at large, the festival is the brainchild of Kunal Khanna. This year the festival will have 55 films with 33 exclusive India premieres. As per the latest developments, Sherni director Amit Masurkar has come on board as a member of the jury this year. The film deals with the subject of wildlife conservation and a human wildlife conflict which is in sync with the purpose of the festival.

Not only that, the festival this year will also be having its first ever offline screenings of key films across multiple cities in India and the festival is completely free of cost for its virtual leg. The festival kicks off on November 17 and will be on till November 27.

Amit says, “Climate change is real and we are facing serious consequences of years of environmental degradation today. ALT EFF is helping create awareness and steer public opinion in favour of conservation and animal rights. I’m honoured to be a part of this year’s jury and I look forward to watching incredible films from all over the world that have been curated to create a positive change in our thinking and behaviour.”