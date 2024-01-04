She’s done it

Singer Taylor Swift has broken Elvis Presley’s long standing record for the most weeks spent atop the Billboard 200 album chart by a solo artiste. She set a new mark of 68 total weeks, as 1989 (Taylor’s Version) landed on top of the chart for a fifth time in the final full tracking week of 2023. Though Swift set a new record for an individual, the ultimate high-water mark among all artistes is still held by The Beatles.
