Pallak Yadav's small screen debut in Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya

Model and actress Pallak Yadav has done many Punjabi music videos and has walked for many known designers. Last, we saw her in MTV’s Splitsvilla Season 13. Now, finally as an actor she is making her debut with ZingTv’s popular show Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya.

Pallak said, “I always wanted to act but I was waiting for a good project. I did music videos and reality shows but that was all different from serious acting. It’s an iconic show for a debut. It was a wonderful experience. I made beautiful memories. I’m playing the character of Rash, who is very clumsy and carefree. We are so alike.