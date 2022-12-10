Pallak Yadav's small screen debut in Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya

Model and actress Pallak Yadav has done many Punjabi music videos and has walked for many known designers. Last, we saw her in MTV’s Splitsvilla Season 13. Now, finally as an actor she is making her debut with ZingTv’s popular show Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya.
Pallak said, “I always wanted to act but I was waiting for a good project. I did music videos and reality shows but that was all different from serious acting. It’s an iconic show for a debut. It was a wonderful experience. I made beautiful memories. I’m playing the character of Rash, who is very clumsy and carefree. We are so alike.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid Pratibha Singh-Sukhwinder Sukhu tussle over Himachal Pradesh chief minister's post, Kangra leader emerges as probable consensus candidate
Congress won 10 of 15 seats in Kangra, MLAs are floating the...
Mohali-type 'rocket attack' at police station in Punjab's border Tarn Taran district, 10 cops were present in adjoining building
The police officials did not rule out the possibility of a t...
40-year-old Sikh woman stabbed to death in Canada’s British Columbia
Police say they found Harpreet Kaur suffering from multiple ...
Question mark on India-Pakistan cricketing ties as Jaishankar raises terrorism issue
The BCCI lately said India would not travel to Pakistan for ...