Gigi Hadid would have 'no problem' with Zayn Malik, Selena Gomez's romance

As love blossoms between Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez, former’s ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid would have ‘no problem’ with Zayn dating Selena.
Selena, 30, was reportedly seen enjoying a dinner date with Zayn, also 30, in New York City with fans of the pop stars keen to know if a new romance is blossoming. Gigi, 27, is said to have “moved on” from Malik and is having fun. She dated the former One Direction singer on and off for seven years.—IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
China aims to replace US as global net security provider, says Army chief
Was speaking at an event in Pune
Enforcement Directorate conducts searches in Chhattisgarh coal levy case
The ED had said an amount of at least Rs 540 crore was ‘exto...
2 BSF personnel injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh
On Monday, a Chhattisgarh Armed Force assistant platoon comm...
Wrong to assume that fired H1B staffers have to leave country within 60 days, says US official
Writes a letter to the Foundation for India and Indian Diasp...