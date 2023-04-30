She's the voice

ANI

Rihanna will lend her voice for Smurfette in a new live-action hybrid feature from Paramount Animation, The Smurfs Movie. The superstar made a surprise in-person appearance at CinemaCon, Las Vegas’ annual convention of movie theatre owners, to make the announcement on Thursday.

“I tried to get the Papa Smurf role but it didn’t work out,” the singer joked on stage at Caesar’s Palace Hotel and Casino, alongside Paramount Animation head Ramsey Naito.

It was revealed that Rihanna will star, write and record original songs, and produce the upcoming project. Clad in a stonewash denim cape, she also confirmed she is in her third trimester of pregnancy with her second child.

The film is set to hit theatres on February 14, 2025. Pam Brady wrote the script, and Chris Miller will direct the feature.