Shilpa Shetty breaks a leg

Shilpa Shetty, who is busy shooting for Rohit Shetty’s web show Indian Police Force, has broken her leg. The actress is playing a cop in the show and looks like while shooting some stunts, she might have got injured. Shilpa shared a picture on her Instagram and updated fans about her injury. She is seen smiling in the photo with her left leg in a cast.

Shilpa wrote, “They said, roll, camera, action – break a leg! I took it literally… Out of action for six weeks, but I’ll be back soon stronger and better. Till then, dua mein yaad rakhiyega… Prayers always work. With gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra.”

Recently, the actress had shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of this Rohit Shetty’s debut web series. Shilpa wrote, “Never a dull moment on sets of Indian Police Force…” — TMS