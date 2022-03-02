Shilpa Shetty has announced her next feature film, Sukhee

Actor Shilpa Shetty on Tuesday announced her next feature film “Sukhee”. The movie, to be directed by Sonal Joshi, is backed by Abundantia Entertainment and T-Series. Shetty, 46, took to Instagram and shared the film’s poster. “Thrilled to announce my next, In and As #Sukhee with @abundantiaent & @tseriesfilms. Directed by @random_amusements,” she wrote. Shetty was last seen in “Hungama 2” (2021), which marked her return to the screen after “Apne” in 2007. The actor will next be seen in the action romantic comedy “Nikamma”, co-starring Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. Details about “Sukhee” are still under wraps. —
