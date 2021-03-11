Shilpa Shetty’s vanity van rocks

Shilpa Shetty celebrated her birthday on Wednesday (June 8) and now, we hear that she is the only actress with a one-of-a-kind vanity van!

The actress has got herself a swanky new home on wheels which is just contoured as per her preferences.

A source shares, “Shilpa has gifted herself new vanity van with a kitchenette, hair wash station, and, most importantly, a yoga deck.

Fitness is very important to her and she wants to ensure that even when she is on the move, she can practice yoga within the comforts of her own vanity van.”