Shilpa Shinde bids adieu to Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

As Colors’ dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 moves on to greater milestones, it bids farewell to one of its star contestants, Shilpa Shinde. After combining the audience’s votes and the judges’ scores, Shilpa lost the dance battle and had to leave the show.

Shilpa’s journey on the show has been marked by several ups and downs. From dancing on stage with Madhuri Dixit to sharing her personal loss, Shilpa’s odyssey on the show has been memorable and heartfelt. Unfortunately, Shilpa couldn’t perform her last act owing to a serious injury.

Talking about her stint with the show, Shilpa says, “I am extremely fortunate to have gotten the opportunity to perform in front of Madhuri Dixit Nene, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi.”