Shilpa Shinde bids adieu to Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

As Colors’ dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 moves on to greater milestones, it bids farewell to one of its star contestants, Shilpa Shinde. After combining the audience’s votes and the judges’ scores, Shilpa lost the dance battle and had to leave the show.
Shilpa’s journey on the show has been marked by several ups and downs. From dancing on stage with Madhuri Dixit to sharing her personal loss, Shilpa’s odyssey on the show has been memorable and heartfelt. Unfortunately, Shilpa couldn’t perform her last act owing to a serious injury.
Talking about her stint with the show, Shilpa says, “I am extremely fortunate to have gotten the opportunity to perform in front of Madhuri Dixit Nene, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Interpol meet: PM Modi calls international community to ‘eliminate safe havens’ for terrorists, criminals and the corrupt
Said when the ‘forces of good cooperate, the forces of crime...
Interpol meet: Pakistan’s FIA chief stays mum on whereabouts of fugitive terrorists Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar
Mohsin Butt is heading a two-member Pakistan delegation
7 dead as helicopter ferrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashes; President Murmu, PM Modi condole loss of lives
The chopper bursts into flames near Jungle Chatti en route t...
Indus Waters Treaty: World Bank appoints neutral expert, chairman of Court of Arbitration
Decision in view of disagreements and differences between In...
Panel holds Sasikala 'guilty' of Jayalalithaa's death
TN govt tables reports in Assembly, panel blames Sasikala fo...