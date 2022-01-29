Shilpa Shetty's coveted hunnar salaam on IGT becomes a crowd favourite

It has been two weeks since India’s Got Talent Season 9 premiered on Sony TV and looks like judge Shilpa Shetty has already become the crowd favourite. In the first episode, Shilpa Shetty’s golden buzzer to Demolition Crew became a moment on the show to remember. A singing group, Euphony, also received a shoe drop from Shilpa. Her hunnar salaam has now become one highly anticipated moment on the show. In the second episode, Shilpa gave the coveted hunnar salaam to Crazy Hoppers, Warrior Squads and Divyansh and Manuraj.

Talking about the show, Shilpa says, “I am excited about uncovering the plethora of hidden talent that India’s nooks and crannies have in store for us. It’s heartening to also see that the audience is enjoying this season of India’s Got Talent. Kirronji, Badshah, Manoj and I are having a great time shooting for the show.”

This is the fourth time that Shilpa is seen judging a prominent reality show. Previously, she has judged shows like Zara Nachke Dikha, Nach Baliye and Super Dancer.