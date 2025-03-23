DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Lifestyle / Sh…indie is the buzzword!

Sh…indie is the buzzword!

It was the ‘Sh’ session that kick-started the star-studded line-up on the third day of CIFF. As senior journalist and festival director of New York Film Festival, Aseem Chhabra shared, “All the panellists’ names start with Sh — Shweta Tripathi,...
article_Author
Parbina Rashid
Updated At : 10:57 AM Mar 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Shashank Arora
Advertisement

It was the ‘Sh’ session that kick-started the star-studded line-up on the third day of CIFF. As senior journalist and festival director of New York Film Festival, Aseem Chhabra shared, “All the panellists’ names start with Sh — Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Shashank Arora. Hence the name.”

The conversation centred on indie films and what it meant to be an indie actor; the young panellists articulated their thoughts in wise words. For Shweta, who has thrived in the nurturing ecosystem of indie film sets, an indie actor is someone ‘who is not afraid—not afraid of challenges, of experimentation’.

For Shriya, being an indie actor is a state of mind, where the collective effort is to see a project through. For Shashank, it means experimentation with no pressure to sell. However, for Shashank a film is a film and an actor is an actor. Indie or commercial, his job remains the same. Shweta, who has films like Masaan, Haraamkhor, Mirzapur, Made in Heaven and more to her credit, likes working with debut directors because she finds the passion of new directors infectious. “What happens behind the camera is a great learning experience,” she says.

Advertisement

Shriya, who has acted in Mirzapur, Guilty Minds and The Broken News, said she valued a good working experience on set. “An environment where everyone serves the script with no selfish agenda,” she shared. To Shashank, the actor of Titli, Manto, Made in Heaven and Super Boys of Malegoan, indie films brings him sanity. Shweta will soon be seen in films like Mirzapur and web series Mirzapur Season 4, and the latest season of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, while Shriya will be seen in two indie films. Shashank, who talked about his upcoming film Gangster Newton, which involves plenty of physics, took a cue from Aseem’s comment that Shashank is officially Kamal Hassan’s favourite, and made an appeal, “I am Kamal Hassan’s favourite. Please give me work!”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper