Shiprra Goyal on the success of her latest single, Attach

Punjabi singer Shiprra Goyal is making headlines these days for her single, Attach. The song has crossed over 2.1million views within no time.

An excited Shiprra says, “I feel great that the audience is appreciating good music. In a time where the market is ruled by beat dance or high-power number, Attach, which is strong on melody and vocals, is gaining love. Since the release of the track, I have been getting lots of messages from fans telling me how much they love my vocals in Attach.”

Talking about the inspiration behind this track, she says, “Actually the song was recorded four years back and only released now. Alfaaz presented the song to me and I fell in love with it.” Sharing her experience of shooting for the song, Shiprra says, “We shot it in Mumbai. It was all low-light concept on the streets of Mumbai.”

Shiprra feels Punjabi music has gone global and adds, “Punjabi music and Punjabi artistes are receiving love across the globe.”

Shiprra says her most enriching experience was working with Babbu Maan in Bhari Mehfil 2.0.