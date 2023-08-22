Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam unite for a stunt in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Former rivals from the Bigg Boss house Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare are set to join forces for a stunt in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, titled Watery Grave: Croc Transfer. Shiv says, “As a contestant Archana has proven her skills, and I’m comfortable performing any stunt alongside her. We’ve approached each challenge with dedication, channelling all our efforts into performing to the best of our abilities.”
