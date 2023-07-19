Shivangi Joshi talks about playing journalist in Barsatein: Mausam Pyaar Ka

Sony Entertainment Television’s offering, Barsatein — Mausam Pyaar Ka, explores the clash of two headstrong individuals, Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) and Aradhana (Shivangi Joshi), who find themselves entrapped in a web of emotions.
Talking about her role, Shivangi says, “I have always been fascinated by journalism, but after portraying Aradhana’s character, my respect for journalists has grown manifold. It is a rather tedious job, as journalists go above and beyond to keep us updated about what is happening around us. Having been surrounded by journalists throughout my acting career, I reached out to my media friends to gain insights into the profession. I observed their questioning techniques, body language, and tonality and incorporated those elements into my character. I hope I can do justice to this part.”
She adds, “Aradhana is righteous; she is quite passionate about journalism. She doesn’t give up easily, doing what it takes to get the right news. She is always on her toes to find a scoop and ensure people see the real side of each story. This enthusiastic drive she possesses keeps her going, and this is a trait that I mirror in my life as well.”
