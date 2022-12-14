Shivangi Sharma, who is coming up with a music album titled Party Party. Here's a chat with her

When did you get interested in singing?

In my family singing wasn’t allowed, so I was focused on studies all my childhood. But destiny had different plans for me!

Who has been your biggest support in the industry?

When I reached Mumbai, one of my dear friends, actor-director Aslam Khan, helped me a lot. Since I wasn’t a classically trained singer, I never had the confidence but Aslam motivated me and the rest is history.

What kind of challenges or struggles have you faced?

Male egos and patriarchy! But I believe that behind every successful girl, there are a few progressive men. Some of my male friends and my brother really helped me.

What are your views on independent music?

Independent music is really going to go places in the future. I want do more romantic songs because in the current generation a lot of love is missing! I want to spread positivity through my songs.

Tell us something about your song with DJ Bravo…

The song’s name is Party Party and it is the boldest creation of my career. The song is about powerful girls and their looks, but with a great message in it. DJ Bravo loved it and I immediately said yes.

Any special incident while recording the song?

Bravo was in a bio-bubble for IPL and I was in USA too. We literally had to sneak out that last final day of him in Mumbai! I flew from NYC and recorded this song. We have really beautiful memories attached to it.

Are you open to doing playback singing in Bollywood?

Yes, but I’m quite selective. Also, if the song is about glorifying booze, cars, brands, guns and all, I refuse and, trust me, I have refused many.

You have been doing so many shows internationally, how does it feel?

It feels surreal. I love to interact with my admirers all across the globe.

What’s your goal for 2023?

I want to do more shows both in India as well as abroad and collaborate with other artistes.