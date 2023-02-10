Dwayne Johnson says he went to great lengths to surprise Adele at Grammys

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson went to “great lengths” to make sure Adele was “authentically surprised” at the Grammy Awards.
The actor stunned the singer, who has expressed multiple times how much of a fan she is of the former wrestler, during host Trevor Noah’s opening monologue on February 5, when he appeared from behind her to give her a hug, and he insisted the 34-year-old singer’s shock was genuine.
He said, “We wanted to do something special for Adele. I know that she is a very big fan of mine and has made that clear publicly many times. But I’ve got to tell you, I am a huge fan of hers, as well - her music, her journey, her openness and directness in how she speaks. I’ve always admired that about her. We were trying to figure out something to do that was going to be fun and surprise her, and we had kicked around ideas all week. The key to a surprise like that is to actually keep it a surprise.”
—IANS
