Shopping gets smarter, faster and more personal as online retail shifts from search to suggestion

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AI turns stylist

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Fashion platform Myntra has significantly increased its focus on AI-powered personalisation over the past two years. It analyses browsing patterns, trend preferences, wardrobe uploads and purchase behaviour to suggest complete outfits. At the same time, Myntra’s quick-commerce initiative, M-Now, shows how personalisation is being combined with speed. The platform claims users in select cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, can receive fashion, beauty and lifestyle products within 30 minutes. The broader strategy reflects changing consumer expectations: shoppers increasingly want fashion apps to function more like recommendation engines such as Netflix or Spotify, where relevant suggestions replace overwhelming product catalogues.

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Curated beauty shopping

Nykaa has steadily evolved from an online beauty retailer into a discovery-led content ecosystem. Campaigns such as the Pink Summer Sale and Pink Friday Sale are now driven heavily by curated recommendations, creator-led product picks, skincare explainers, tutorials, and themed collections such as “viral Korean skincare,” “best under ₹999,” or “summer makeup essentials.” This approach is particularly effective in beauty commerce, where trust and guidance often influence purchasing decisions more than direct product searches. Consumers are not just looking for moisturisers or serums; they are searching for solutions tied to outcomes like “glass skin,” “barrier repair” or “makeup suitable for humid weather.”

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Luxury edits

Reliance-backed AJIO has emphasised trend-focused edits, streetwear drops and influencer-inspired collections to distinguish itself from broader horizontal marketplaces. Meanwhile, Tata CLiQ Luxury is investing in premium discovery experiences through curated luxury edits, occasion-led recommendations and concierge-style shopping journeys designed for affluent buyers. Even large horizontal platforms such as Amazon Fashion and Flipkart are increasingly prioritising curated storefronts, trend hubs and AI-assisted recommendations to improve engagement and conversions.

The goal is to make shopping feel more intuitive and assistive rather than purely transactional. This creates a growing opportunity for both platforms and publishers: curated buying guides are becoming more valuable than generic sale announcements. As recommendation systems become more advanced, India’s leading shopping apps are steadily evolving into digital stylists, beauty consultants and discovery platforms — not just e-commerce marketplaces.

Rise of curated commerce

Indian online shoppers now have access to millions of fashion and beauty products. For platforms, the challenge is no longer selection — it is helping users find relevant products quickly. As a result, curated commerce is becoming an increasingly important retention and engagement strategy.

Platforms are experimenting with:

• AI-powered stylists

• Creator-led storefronts

• Personalised recommendation feeds

• Occasion-based collections

• Skin-type and body-type suggestions

• Hyperlocal quick delivery

• Conversational shopping assistants