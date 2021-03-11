Short film Badboli Bhavna to premiere on Amazon miniTV today

Amazon miniTV has announced the premiere of their short film Badboli Bhavna on May 5. This comedy drama, directed by Pranjal Dua, features popular faces Ankush Bahuguna and Apoorva Arora. The short film revolves around the life of Bhavna, a budding social media influencer (Apoorva) and her introvert husband, Sankalp (Ankush), who are in a constant struggle to strike the perfect balance between their personal and digital lives. With the couple celebrating their two-year anniversary at a romantic dinner, little do they know that they have completely different reasons to rejoice.

Girish Prabhu from Amazon says, “The fascinating life of social media content creators and their persona have always influenced our lives to some extent. This short film is a lighthearted, fun-entertainer that will give the audiences a glimpse into the lives of these social media stars.”