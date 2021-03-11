Kartik Aaryan's unreleased film to premiere on TV

Kartik Aaryan is set to excite viewers in a never-seen-before role in Silvat—a poignant short film. Silvat illustrates how one small decision can cause an upheaval in a perfectly smooth life. The film, which was not released in theatres, will now air on TV for the first time on Zindagi this Sunday, June 12 at 8 pm. Set in the late 90s, the film tells the story of Noor and Anwar, who share passionate love for each other but are bound by societal norms. Playing a simple neighbourhood tailor, Kartik has beautifully captured the essence of the character.
About the film, Kartik says, “Silvat is a very special film and it will always be extremely close to my heart. Anwar’s character is unlike all the others that I have played in my career so far. This is a film that I shot six years back and I cannot believe it is being showcased again. It feels really good as an actor to see your old work getting that kind of appreciation so many years down the line. The film perfectly depicts the emotional turmoil that the characters go through. From the script, dialogues to the music, each element plays a vital role in bringing the film together and that’s what is so beautiful about it.”
