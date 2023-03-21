Ronit Agrawal, is known for short films such as The Loop, Vaidya, and Two Answers, talks about his journey

What do you like the most about acting?

Everything! The costumes, make-up, lights; nervousness, research for a new character and the creative process that makes it come alive. It is all like a dream.

Name a film or actors who have inspired you...

Daniel Day Lewis, Jack Nicholson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Fahadh Faasil, and many more. There is a scene in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood where Leonardo DiCaprio plays a star of the 1950s. After watching that performance, I realised the range an actor can develop.

You have done three short films. What do you think about the genre?

All of them are different. I’m glad to have been a part of such varied class of films at the beginning of my career. The genre of short films is exciting.

How would you define your career so far?

This is just the beginning. I’m glad opportunities to showcase my talent came around. I still have a lot to learn though and really look forward to it.

You were also into music videos. What’s the most challenging part of shooting for a video?

Music videos seem very soothing and entertaining on screen, but they are very difficult to create. There is a temporal factor in which an artiste needs to express within the said boundaries to connect with the audience. It’s a difficult performing art that requires a lot of creative thinking.

What is your role in your upcoming short film, What a Kismat ?

I play a young inspector, Santokh Singh, who is assigned a particular job by the Commissioner of Police. The motive of this young cop is to complete the first encounter of his life. He is occasionally amusing, always intelligent, and almost always corrupt.

How committed are you to your fitness routine?

Fitness plays a vital role in acting, as your body is an important tool that helps communicate the character to the viewers. Football, being my favourite sport, is part of my fitness regimen, while dancing gives me the freedom to express inner emotions. I also do a lot of running.

Fame, name, and money—in what order would you like to have them in your life?

Name, fame and money.

What’s your mantra to reduce stress?

Football, a good film, and video games—life cannot get any better than this.

A role which you would definitely want to do in your career?

I would love to play a historical character. I feel history is something that defines us and our roots.