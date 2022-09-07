'Short trips reset me,' says Mohit Malhotra, who is currently holidaying in Goa

A quick getaway is the best way to rejuvenate. Mohit Malhotra believes that short breaks between shoots are mandatory for actors. He is currently chilling in Goa. He says, “I am in Goa on a long weekend and will be returning to Mumbai on Tuesday. I love the vibe of Goa. There is something that makes you feel relaxed and rejuvenated. Also, I love beaches and being close to water is therapeutic for me. Whenever I have had long shooting schedules, I always go to Goa as it is closer and you can return to Mumbai the same day. Such short trips reset and refresh me.”
He feels travelling expands one’s horizon. He says, “Breaks are very important for an actor. In fact, it should be on everyone’s to-do list irrespective of the profession they belong to. The more you travel, the more you learn. Exposure to new cultures changes your perspective and everything adds to your experiences. The more experiences you have, the better actor you are. You should not spend money on materialistic things but on experiences.”
