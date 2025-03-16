Shot for Paatal Lok Season 2 and Baksho Bondi back to back, says Tillotama Shome

Actress Tillotama Shome says she shot for her latest film Baksho Bondi three days after she finished work on the second season of Paatal Lok, both projects in which she played women who weren’t ‘decorative’ pieces. While the latest chapter of Paatal Lok saw the actress essay the role of SP Meghna Barua, a no-nonsense Nagamese-speaking cop, Baksho Bondi stars her as a Bengali woman named Maya, who works multiple jobs to support her family in a dusty Kolkata suburb.

Paatal Lok season two premiered on Prime Video in January and Baksho Bondi premiered last month at the 75th Berlin International Film Festival under the newly introduced section, Perspectives.

“I shot for Baksho Bondi three days after I wrapped Paatal Lok (season two). So, I carried all the wishes of the team of Paatal Lok with me to Baksho Bondi,” Shome said.

“In both the projects, women are not decorative and actually have something to say and do. I’m so glad to be living this phase of my life,” the 45-year-old added.

Baksho Bondi, titled Shadow Box in English, follows Maya, who, along with her teenage son, tries to keep their family together when her husband, a retired soldier suffering from PTSD, goes missing in the middle of the night under suspicious circumstances. The Bengali film is co-directed by debutants Tanushree Das and Saumyananda Sahi, who has also penned the screenplay. Asked what made her trust the first-time filmmakers, Shome said the script spoke volumes about the people behind the script.

“You can have wonderful scripts written by extremely dysfunctional people and I really was hoping against hope that was not the case. I was happy to be proven right. And for that illusion in my heart to survive... This work affected me so deeply because the people were going to play an important part in my life.”

Nice collaboration

The actor, also known for Monsoon Wedding, Qissa, Sir, Lust Stories 2, and Delhi Crime 2, said in her very first meeting with the filmmakers, she realised that it would be a privilege for her to collaborate with them. “In our 40s, friendships are very intentional and meetings are not just chances. For me, being able to commemorate a friendship like this with a film like this was truly extraordinary,” she added.

Shome has received rave reviews and critical acclaim for Baksho Bondi, which explores themes of class, privilege, family dynamics and mental health. Shome, who is yet to sign her next gig, said being part of wonderful projects has been a fulfilling experience which has also ‘spoilt’ her in a way.

Baksho Bondi also stars Chandan Bisht, Sayan Karmakar and Suman Saha.