Should charity work be advertised on social media handles? Celebs are divided…

A lot has been said about celebrities donating food to the needy. Many of the pictures of both celebrities and the needy have surfaced on social media. Here is what some celebrities have to say about it…

Silent donations

Ruhaan Saapru

It’s an individual choice. If a big celebrity highlights the fact that they are helping people, others may be inspired to donate as well. If the objective is just to flaunt it and get publicity, it is wrong. Donations should mostly be made in silence. I do my bit quietly, without telling anyone.

To each their own

Sneha Jain

A lot of things do become publicity stunts, but if we try to see the positive in this, it will be better. Even if people are doing it for publicity, at least they are doing charity. So, it’s still a blessing in disguise.

Endorse it

Sameer Salmani

I strongly feel charity should not be flaunted. As a celebrity, if it inspires others to donate, then one can endorse it, as a lot of people do listen to celebs. I feel it is not right for celebs who distribute food packets and other things to flaunt them on social media. At the very least, the identities of receivers shouldn’t be revealed on social media.

Never-ending debate

Aadesh Chaudhary

It’s a very subjective matter, but one thing is clear—helping in tough times like this is a humanitarian act, whether you display it or not. For some, it’s motivating others to participate and help, and for others, it’s showing off. It is a never-ending debate.

Clear intentions

Karishma Raj Soni

There is a very thin line between donations and publicity. If I donate something to someone who is needy and is not stable mentally and physically to earn it, and if I click a picture with them, we can inspire others. Clicking pictures while helping is not a bad thing because my intention is clear.

Gupt daan

Simaran Kaur

My thought on this is that it’s important for influencers to motivate people to help others. But revealing the identities of recipients and the amount of money you are donating is not required. I personally look down on people who donate and show off.