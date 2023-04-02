 Show her your best moves : The Tribune India

Sony Entertainment Television is set for India’s Best Dancer Season 3. Sonali Bendre, who is on the judges’ panel, talks to us...

What will be your criteria as a judge for India’s Best Dancer Season 3?

The criteria will be entertainment and emotion. The contestants with their moves need to prove what they stand for, and along with how they express themselves through this art form.

You are joining the show as a first time judge. How is the excitement?

I am so excited to be a part of India’s Best Dancer Season 3. I watched the previous seasons and was in awe of the amazing talent that we have across India, many of them self-taught. I am looking forward to find out what we have in store this season. It promises to be electrifying.

How reality shows have helped the younger generation to take up dancing as a profession?

I believe dance reality shows are a boon for the budding dancers. First and foremost, they give them the necessary exposure to showcase their talent and secondly, if you are good, you get noticed.

What sets India’s Best Dancer Season 3 apart from any other dance reality show on television?

This show promises phenomenal acts and performances. It is going to be judged on the basis of global standards and we are ready to explore and create India’s next best dancer.

On what basis do you judge contestants?

Every contestant is different and every dancer comes from a different area. My only criteria will be their creativity, their passion for dance and every out of the box performance they come up with. I will also be instrumental in motivating them to work harder.

If there are two contestants who are equally talented, how would you choose then?

This is where we three judges play a role. We consider all the aspects, including talent and their style of dancing.

Do you think dancing as a profession has evolved?

When your passion becomes your profession and you love what you do, there should be no looking back. In fact, you start enjoying what you are doing and that is when evolution happens. There are budding dancers out there and shows like this gives them the platform to evolve in the industry and get noticed.

What kind of relationship does music and dance share with each other?

They share a strong connection. I think music is incomplete without dance and dance is equally incomplete without music.

