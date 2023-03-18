Shraddha Jaiswal slithers her way into Sasural Simar Ka 2 as a naagin

One of Colors’ most popular shows, Sasural Simar Ka 2 has emerged as a supernatural family drama with its unpredictable twists. It’s an exciting narrative that now welcomes Shraddha Jaiswal in the role of Lavanya, a naagin who is seeking revenge. She has immense powers stored in the five rings on her fingers, with each one carrying a different kind of poison. She looks sweet, but is a merciless killer who will stop at nothing to get what she wants.

Shraddha said, “I’m thrilled to join Sasural Simar Ka 2 with this very interesting role. I have previously done shows with Colors and the producer Rashmi Sharma, so it’s like a homecoming for me. I’ve been following the show and am quite excited about the upcoming track. My entry is expected to stir up the plot. Hopefully, viewers will love my eccentric portrayal of Lavanya.”