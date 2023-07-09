Shraddha Kapoor heads to MP's Chanderi for shoot of 'Stree 2'

ANI

Shraddha Kapoor is all set to start the shooting for Stree 2, which also stars RajKummar Rao and Aparshakti Khurana. On Saturday, she was spotted at the Mumbai airport before taking a flight to Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh.

She exuded elegance and comfort in a simple yet stylish salwar suit. Shraddha was also seen clicking pictures with fans.

Makers of the upcoming horror comedy officially announced their film at a grand event in Mumbai in April where the team enacted a skit to announce the release date of the sequel. Pankaj Tripathi and Abhishek Banerjee also feature in the film.

The Stree 2 cast recently met for the script reading sessions. The team revealed that Stree 2 will be released in August 2024. Helmed by Amar Kaushik, Stree was released in 2018 and was a huge hit.

Rajkummar and Aparshakti also had a cameo in Varun Dhawan’s horror comedy film Bhediya, which was released in November last year. The makers of Bhediya have also announced the sequel of the film.