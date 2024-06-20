Shraddha Kapoor is in a relationship with Rahul Mody

IANS

Actress Shraddha Kapoor has confirmed her relationship with writer Rahul Mody and made it Instagram official with a picture. The actress shared a picture on her Instagram stories, where the two are seen posing for a selfie. For the caption, Shraddha wrote: “Dil rakh le, neend toh vaapis de de yaar (Take away my heart, but at least return my sleep).”

Shraddha and Rahul have been seen attending events together several times. Recently, Shraddha created a buzz on social media by wearing an ‘R’ pendant in a picture she shared on Instagram. The couple met on the sets of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, starring Ranbir Kapoor, where Rahul served as the writer of the film.

Meanwhile, Shraddha is gearing up for Stree 2, the second instalment of the 2018 film starring Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Flora Saini, and Abhishek Banerjee.

