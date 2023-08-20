Shraddha Kapoor loves music…

ANI

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor’s love for music is well-known. Her Saturday morning started on a musical note. Taking to Instagram, the Aashiqui 2 star dropped a screenshot of her playlist and shared that she gave a musical twist to her morning by listening to Ya Ali track from Emraan Hashmi and Kangana Ranaut-starrer Gangster — A Love Story.

“Some songs just have a different kind of magic,” she captioned the post. Ya Ali was sung by Zubeen Garg. Shraddha Kapoor is currently busy shooting the horror-comedy Stree 2. The film recently went on the floors in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh.

