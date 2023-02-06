Shraddha Kapoor tells Alia Bhatt to expose Ranbir Kapoor's ‘(real) fake id’

ANI

Shraddha Kapoor and Alia Bhatt engaged in a fun banter on Saturday after the Raazi actor dropped a video on social media in which she is seen doing cardio while listening to the song Tere Pyaar Mein from the film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

“Filhaal hum toh sirf cardio ke pyaar mein bheege bheege bheege @shraddhakapoor #TerePyaarMein on loop dada,” Alia captioned the post.

Alia Bhatt

Soon after she posted the video, Shraddha quickly reacted to the clip and called out Ranbir to use his own Instagram account. Shraddha wrote, “Uffff you cutestest @aliabhatt,” she wrote, adding, “P.S: Yeh kya Makkaari hai Ranbir? Apne real id se aao.”

Replying to her post, Alia wrote, “Hahaha good luck making that happen my fellow fishy.” To which the Aashiqui 2 actor reacted, “Bohot ho gaya! Chal iske (real) fake id ko expose karte hai.”

Ranbir doesn’t have a verified account on any social media platforms yet. So, Shraddha might have just hinted towards the Shamshera actor having an anonymous account.