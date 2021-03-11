Shraddha Tripathi set for her TV debut

Joining the team of Sony TV’s new show Appnapan will be Shraddha Tripathi. The show marks Shraddha’s debut on television. She will be seen portraying the character of a Barkha, an opinionated and temperamental teenager and Pallavi’s elder daughter.

Expressing her excitement Shraddha said, “I was on cloud nine when I was first offered the role of Barkha. Appnapan being my first TV show, I am blessed that I am making my debut with two powerhouses like Sony TV and Balaji Telefilms. To top it all, I feel really fortunate to be working along with such great stars of the TV world, Rajshree Thakur and Cezanne Khan who I have grown up watching.”

She added, “I am well versed with theatre, dance forms like Bharatanatyam and other contemporary forms of the art, so I will be sure to put my skills into my character as well. Barkha is an opinionated girl, much like myself. She is a teenager who craves freedom, away from her mother’s protective shelter. I hope the audience enjoys my performance ”