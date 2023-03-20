Shrenu Parikh enjoys her time with baby Azima on the sets of Maitree

Zee TV recently launched a show, Maitree, which focuses on the exciting yet dramatic journey of Maitree (Shrenu Parikh) and her soul sister Nandini (Bhaweeka Chaudhary).

While the audience is watching high-octane drama in the show, the whole cast is gushing over the new baby on board, Azima Shaikh. Everyone is very happy with the presence of the baby on the sets, especially Shrenu Parikh, as she is getting to spend maximum time with her. Shrenu is in love with Azima, so much so that she has already become like a family to her.

On shooting with the little baby, Shrenu said, “When I came to know that we were going to start shooting with an infant, I got very nervous. We all know how difficult it is to handle small babies and shooting with them is another task altogether. One can never predict an infant’s mood, but surprisingly Azima is a very calm child. She is just a three-month-old baby, but because I spend extra time with her, she recognises me. She immediately responds to me by giving her most precious smile every time I call her ‘Shotuu’. In fact, her mother also feels very secure when Azima is in my lap. After Azima came into my life, I really feel that someday I can become a good mother too.”