Shrenu Parikh, who essays the title role in 'Maitree', talks about her role and the show

Tell us about your new show Maitree. What’s the story all about?

The concept of the show revolves around two friends, Maitree and Nandini, who drift apart under the most unusual circumstances. While there are several layers and mysteries, the real reason why they have a fallout, I cannot reveal as of now!

Have you ever been betrayed by someone in real life?

I haven’t been let down in a big way by anyone close to me, but small letdowns by a few friends have happened to most of us. That is what will make this story relatable for all.

What convinced you to essay this role?

I was on the lookout for a part that would challenge me as an actor, that’s when Maitree was offered to me. This will be my first show on Zee TV and I’m looking forward to the association. Also, I am quite like my character.

Tell us more about the character that you play in the show.

I play Maitree. She is a simple, yet, sensible girl, who likes to celebrate every small moment of her life. She has a child-like innocence with an infectious positive energy that makes everyone feel happy around her. A multi-tasker by nature, she also manages an event management company in Prayagraj, while maintaining a steady balance between relationships and work. But when it comes to her soul sister, Nandini, she keeps her above everyone else.

What will be your look in the show?

I must say that my look is quite unique, but you need to watch the show for it!

What kind of preparations have you done to get into the skin of the character?

The simple brief given to me was ‘be yourself’ and that’s what I am doing. So, I just need to familiarise myself with the script and give it my best. In fact, with a great team around me, including my co-stars, director and the crew, shooting has been truly blissful.

How has been your bond with Bhaweeka Chaudhary, who plays Nandini in the show?

With Maitree and Nandini being such close friends in the show, Bhaweeka and I also end up spending a lot of time together on the sets. Most of our scenes are together and that has enabled us to create a wonderful bond and at times, we end up hanging out in a cafe or a restaurant. Obviously, our off-screen bond and chemistry does reflect on the screen as well.

What do you think makes Maitree stand out?

I believe the storyline, the relatability of the show as well as the characters make Maitree quite different from other fiction shows. All characters have been written and developed very well, and the show has several layers. 

