Shreya Dhanwanthary kick-starts shooting for ‘Mumbai Diaries’ Season 2

After wrapping up Adbhut with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shreya Dhanwanthary has commenced work on Season 2 of the Mumbai Diaries. The actress has reunited with the cast and crew, and began shooting for the sequel of the OTT series. Shreya, who was previously seen in the hit drama Scam 1992, will play the role of a journalist in her upcoming venture.

Taking to her Instagram account, Shreya Dhanwantharyannounced the start of her project with a selfie. She captioned the post saying, “…Mumbai Diaries Season 2! Vamos!” Besides this web series, Shreya also has R Balki’s Chup in the pipeline.